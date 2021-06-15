Head to Head Analysis: Playtika (PLTK) & Its Rivals

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Playtika to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 108.33 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.54 million 20.66

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Playtika and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 594 2931 4465 87 2.50

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 43.71%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Playtika beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

