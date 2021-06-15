Head-To-Head Comparison: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BOK Financial alerts:

40.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and CBTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.11 billion 2.89 $435.03 million $6.19 14.19 CBTX $153.47 million 4.54 $26.36 million $1.06 26.75

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 25.37% 9.94% 1.12% CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Summary

BOK Financial beats CBTX on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,599 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.