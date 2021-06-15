Head-To-Head Comparison: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Yelp alerts:

This table compares Yelp and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.14% -1.19% -0.86% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $872.93 million 3.46 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -150.26 YogaWorks $59.59 million N/A -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yelp and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 10 5 0 2.18 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $34.94, suggesting a potential downside of 13.87%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Summary

Yelp beats YogaWorks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.