Head to Head Review: Vital Farms (VITL) vs. Its Competitors

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vital Farms to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 75.70 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.62

Vital Farms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vital Farms and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 350 1193 1210 33 2.33

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 69.14%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Summary

Vital Farms competitors beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

