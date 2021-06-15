Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,683. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.