HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.62 ($96.03).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.68 ($87.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.