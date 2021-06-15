HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $18.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.45. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

