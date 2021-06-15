Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

