Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-1.940 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 128,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

