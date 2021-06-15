HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEXO. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $6.18 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in HEXO by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

