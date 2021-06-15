HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%.

HEXO opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

