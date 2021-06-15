HighTower Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.59. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.62 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

