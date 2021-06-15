HighTower Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 132,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

