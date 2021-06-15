HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CYBR stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -229.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

