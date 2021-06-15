HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $110,967,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after buying an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.