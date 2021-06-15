HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $14,852,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $13,854,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE FLR opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

