HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 179,428 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.