HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 9.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

