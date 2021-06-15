Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE HLT opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

