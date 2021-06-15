Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Short Interest Update

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at $26,179,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOL opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. Holicity has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

