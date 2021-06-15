Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 735,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $222.24. 8,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

