Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

