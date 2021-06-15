Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 3,083,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.