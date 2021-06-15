HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

