Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $66.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $82.27 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

