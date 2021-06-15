Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 124.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $2,787.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00155119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00183386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.01016605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,344.19 or 1.00268570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

