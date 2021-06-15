Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of HYSNY stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

