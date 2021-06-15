Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in May

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyundai Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

