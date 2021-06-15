IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Position Boosted by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 25.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 4,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

