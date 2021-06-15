Ibex Investors LLC Acquires 18,297 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,287,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74. Yandex has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

