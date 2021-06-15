Ibex Investors LLC Buys 4,765 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Match Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.72. 30,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,223. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

