Ibex Investors LLC Invests $474,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,537. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88.

