Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $287,104,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

