Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

