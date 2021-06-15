iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Position Increased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,338.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,811. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.