ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $11.85 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. ICHI has a market cap of $11.85 million and $86,441.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00009756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00151401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00183108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.01000891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,287.02 or 1.00245450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,021,069 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

