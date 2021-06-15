Iconic Token Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

