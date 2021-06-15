IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $723.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

