Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Identiv stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.82 million, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

