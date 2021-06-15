Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo Sells 1,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.81. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Illumina by 94.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
