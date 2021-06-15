Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo Sells 1,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.81. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Illumina by 94.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

