Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 180,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,898. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.