Incent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379,838.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $379,838.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00152632 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.31 or 0.00985468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.29 or 1.00140408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

