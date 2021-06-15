Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of INCZY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 5,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

INCZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

