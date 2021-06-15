Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

