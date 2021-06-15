Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the May 13th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,503.5 days.

Shares of IENVF remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Get Infraestructura Energética Nova alerts:

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.