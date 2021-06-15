Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the May 13th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,503.5 days.
Shares of IENVF remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.59.
About Infraestructura Energética Nova
