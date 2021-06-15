InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

INM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

INM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

