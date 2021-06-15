Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

