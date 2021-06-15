Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Buys 9,640 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The stock has a market cap of $479.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.16. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

