Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NKSH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 25,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

