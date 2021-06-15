Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,868.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$290.62 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.